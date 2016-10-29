Spring Creek PTO holding Halloween Carnival Saturday, Oct. 29

Just in time for Halloween, the Spring Creek PTO will host a Halloween Carnival Saturday, October 29. The annual fall carnival features fun, food and games for the whole family. The school cafeteria will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a variety of games are featured from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Spooktacular Bingo prizes include an Apple watch and Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol. The school is located at 9849 FM 2171. Come out and bring the family too!