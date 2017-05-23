Spring Creek ISD to hold Kindergarten Round-Up May 24

Spring Creek ISD will hold their annual Kindergarten Round-Up on Wednesday, May 24. Spring Creek Elementary School offers dedicated faculty; quality instruction; small class sizes; a balanced literacy program and 1:1 iPad Program. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and continues to 3:00 p.m. The school is located at 9849 FM 2171.

Organizers ask parents to bring their child's birth certificate, immunization record and social security card. Children must be 5-years-old on or before September 1, 2017 to register. For more information or questions, please call (806) 273-6791 during regular school hours or visit www.springcreekisd.net.