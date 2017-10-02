Special weekend hikes at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area continue through Oct. 14

Park Rangers at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area announced special weekend fall season walks and hikes will continue through Saturday, October 14. The ranger led tours are open to everyone, and groups are especially encouraged to attend.

The Friday tour titled "Navigating through Time" starts at 1:00 p.m.at the Alibates Visitor Center. The two hour tour, lead by a National Park Ranger, offers guests the opportunity to read a map and compass as you retrace the steps of various explorers.

Saturday, three tours are offered. The first tour titled "Hike South Turkey Creek" begins at 10:00 a.m. Guests meet at the South Turkey Creek Trailhead, located in Harbor Bay, for a two hour recreational tour exploring the park's newest trail. The second tour titled "Lake Meredith Mullinaw Fall Foliage Hike" starts at 1:00 p.m. Guests meet at the Alibates Visitor Center for a caravan to the Mullinaw Trailhead located in McBride Canyon. During the two hour program, participant's explore the riparian oasis and enjoy the beautiful changing colors of fall. The third tour titled "Harbor Bay Sunset Walk" begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Harbor Bay Trailhead. Guests will explore Harbor Bay and hike to the top of the mesa to view a beautiful Texas Panhandle sunset. This tour takes about one-and-a-half-hours to complete.

Each Sunday, two tours are featured. The first tour starts at 11:00 a.m. titled "Cowboy Days." Participants meet at the Alibates Visitor Center and walk with park staff to what was the LX Ranch. The tour takes about an hour to complete. The second tour titled "McBride Ranch Tour" starts at 1:00 p.m. Meet at the Alibates Visitor Center at 12:45 p.m. for a caravan to McBride Canyon. A park ranger will then lead guests on a special hike to the oldest structure in Potter County and learn more about the McBride family who first settled in this area. The tour takes two hours to complete.

For more information and to reserve your tour, please call the Lake Meredith Park Headquarters at (806) 857-3151 during normal business hours. Park Rangers strongly suggest participants wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Cameras are always welcome.