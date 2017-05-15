Special team play and turnovers cost Amarillo Venom

The Amarillo Venom (7-2) dropped an important game to the Texas Revolution (7-2) Saturday night. The 68-61 loss was their first defeat at home this season. Special teams play and turnovers plagued the Venom throughout the game. Three second half turnovers resulted in 20 points for the Revolution. Both teams are now tied for first place in the CIF South Division.

The Venom travel to Belton, TX Friday, May 19 for a match up against CIF South Division bottom dweller the Centex Calvary (0-8).