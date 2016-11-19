Spaghetti diner fundraiser for local Boy Scout Troop 113 set for Sunday afternoon

Boy Scout Troop 113 is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Sunday, November 20 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church of Borger. Tickets are just $7 at the door. The dinner includes all you can eat spaghetti and meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The church is located at 305 Deahl St. You can call in orders for dinner delivery by texting quantity and address to (806) 626-8833. Come out and support a worthy organization and enjoy a delicious dinner too.