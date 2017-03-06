Sign-up deadline fast approaching for Lions Club Dodgeball Tournament

The sign-up deadline for the Borger Lions Club Dodgeball Tournament is Wednesday, March 22. The tournament is set for Saturday, March 25 at the Borger Middle School Gym located at 1200 S. Florida St. The tournament starts at 10:00 a.m. and teams are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Registration for a team of six is $60, ages 14 and up only. The funds raised will be used for area service projects.

Registration packets are available until March 22. Please email Aaron Cappilla at aaron@borgerinsurance.com for your team registration packet or questions.