Sheriff Coker issues appeal to Hutchinson County citizens

Many area citizens want to assist law enforcement and support the fight against crime. Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker announced area citizens are being invited to become Associate Members of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas. Membership invitations will go out in the mail over the next several weeks. The Sheriffs' Association of Texas does not make solicitations by telephone according to the Coker.

Associate membership funding allows the Sheriffs' Association of Texas to provide critical training, technical resources and legislative support on key criminal justice issues for law enforcement officers across Texas. In addition, dues will be used to support crime prevention and awareness programs, promote public safety, fight drug abuse, provide additional training of sheriffs and their deputies and provide scholarships for children of law enforcement officers. All contributions to the Sheriffs' Association of Texas are tax-deductible too.

For more information, please contact the Sheriff's Association of Texas at: 1601 S. Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78741 or visit www.txsheriffs.org.