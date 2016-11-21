Shale oil discovery in West Texas largest ever

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has made its largest discovery of recoverable crude ever under parts of West Texas, the federal agency announced. The geologic formation called the "Wolfcamp shale" in the Midland area holds an estimated 20 billion barrels of accessible oil, 16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.6 billions barrels of natural gas liquids. The agency declared the formation holds three times the recoverable crude found in the Bakken-Three Forks region in the upper-Midwest.

The area has already produced billions of barrels of oil with the potential to produce billions more according to Walter Guidroz, program coordinator for the USGS Energy Resources Program. Advances in technology make the energy find recoverable. The region is part of the Permian Basin, an ancient seabed teeming with hydrocarbons spanning West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.