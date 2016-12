Services for local civic leader Meryl Barnett set for Thursday morning

Funeral services for local businessman and civic leader Meryl Barnett are set for Thursday, December 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Borger. The public is invited, and the service starts at 11:00 a.m. Barnett passed away this past Sunday after a long illness. Flags will be flown at half staff locally to honor Barnett until Friday, December 23. Borger City Hall will be closed Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so employees can attend the funeral. Barnett served the City of Borger for 18 years as a councilman most of which as Mayor Pro-Tem.