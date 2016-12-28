Secretary of State defends U.N. condemnation of Israel's settlement policies

Secretary of State John F. Kerry said the United States allowed passage of a U.N. condemnation vote concerning Israel's settlement policies as the only way to preserve a two-state solution. "The vote in the U.N. was about preserving the two state solution," said Kerry, speaking from the State Department's Dean Acheson Auditorium. "That's what we were standing up for: Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbors. That's what we are trying to preserve, for our sake and for theirs."

The Israeli government has been highly critical of the U.N. vote. Sec. Kerry countered no U.S. administration has done more for Israel's security than the current one. Kerry's speech was aimed at addressing some of the issues contributing to the current toxic atmosphere between the Israeli government and the Obama administration. Over the past 10 years, Obama has approved $38 billion in military aid for Israel. The aid is the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

The emotional issue of Israeli settlements is the latest flashpoint after the U.N. Security Council passed the resolution last week. The resolution passed on a vote of 14-0 with the United States abstaining.