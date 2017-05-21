Season tickets for 2017-18 Tri-City Concert Association season go on sale

The Tri-City Music Concert Association organizers have announced the 2017-18 concert lineup. Four local concerts are set for Borger. PAVLO will perform Thursday, September 28. Aidan James will perform Friday, January 18, 2018. The Quebe Sisters will appear Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Duo Baldo will perform the final concert on Friday, March 2, 2018. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Borger High School Auditorium located at 600 W. 1st St.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. Season memberships and tickets are available by calling (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org. Tickets purchased for the concert association admit members to reciprocity concerts in Pampa and Plainview, Texas. Order your ticket package today.