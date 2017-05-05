Saturday, May 6 is Election Day in Hutchinson County. Voting locations across the county open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. In Stinnett the voting site for Precincts 31 and 41 is the West Texas High School Commons located at 600 Stewart St. For voters in Precinct 33, the voting site is Riverview Baptist Church located at 500 Old Stinnett Hwy. in Borger.

In Borger the voting site for citizens in Precinct 11 is the Borger Middle School located at 1321 S. Florida St. The Precinct 14 and 23 voting site is Fairlanes Baptist Church located at 3000 Fairlanes Blvd. The Precinct 33 and 42 voting site is Paul Belton Elementary School located at 800 N. McGee St.

The voting site in Fritch is the Sanford-Fritch ISD Administration Building located at 540 Eagle Blvd. in Fritch. Make your voice heard and vote!