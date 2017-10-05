Sanford-Fritch Eagles take week off before district play begins

The Sanford-Fritch Eagles (4-1), fresh off a 42-27 home victory against the River Road Wildcats (5-0) last Friday night at Eagles Stadium, will enjoy a bye week before travelling to Boys Ranch next week. The Eagles have opened the season in strong fashion. The Eagles are averaging over 40 points a game this year and hitting the 50 point mark twice.

Quarterback Tucker Mayberry had his first career 300 yard passing game against the Wildcats, going 11 of 17 for 317 yards. A strong running game featuring trio Caden Farmer, Tyrese Norah and Brody Williams has allowed Coach Moos' squad to control the clock when needed.

The Eagles will travel to Boys Ranch to open conference play Friday, October 13. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. at Roughrider Stadium.