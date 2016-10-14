Sanford-Fritch Eagles hold position and West Texas Comanches drop one spot in Week 7 THSCA poll

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 7 poll finds the Sanford-Fritch Eagles holding steady at No. 7 and the West Texas Comanches sliding one spot to No. 9. The Eagles (5-1) picked up their first conference win last Friday over Boys Ranch 54-6. The Eagles travel to Sunray tonight for a road conference game against the Bobcats (2-3). Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

The West Texas Comanches (4-2) lost to No. 8 Panhandle last Friday night 20-0. Two turnovers and a stout Panhandle Panther (4-2) defense held the Comanches scoreless. The Comanches travel to Boys Ranch (1-5) tonight for an away conference game. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.