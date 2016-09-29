Sanford-Fritch Eagles and West Texas Comanches remain in THSCA Coaches Top 10 Poll

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their Week 5 coaches poll. Both the Sanford-Fritch Eagles and West Texas Comanches remain in the Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1 Top 10.

The Eagles (4-1) garnered 15 points but dropped one spot to No. 7. The Eagles lost on the road to River Road 51-14 in a tough non-conference match up last Friday. The Eagles are idle this week. Their next game is Friday, October 7 when they host conference opponent Boys Ranch at 7:00 p.m.

The West Texas Comanches (4-1) garnered 8 points also dropping a one spot to No. 10. The Comanches notched a tough non-conference win against Spearman 24-22 last Friday. The Comanches are idle this week. Their schedule resumes Friday, October 7 when they travel to No. 8 Panhandle in a tough conference game at 7:00 p.m.