Sanford-Fritch Eagles and West Texas Comanches fall in Week 8 THSCA football poll

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 8 poll showed plenty of movement. The Sanford-Fritch Eagles (5-2) fell two spots to No. 9 after a 36-18 loss to conference rival Sunray (4-3) last Friday night. The Eagles host powerful Stratford (6-1) tonight. Stratford holds the top spot in the Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1 THSCA poll. Kick-off is 7:00 p.m.

The West Texas Comanches (5-2), surprisingly, dropped from the poll after an impressive conference road 43-0 victory over Boys Ranch last Friday night. The Comanches host No. 8 Sunray in conference action tonight. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m.