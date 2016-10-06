Sanford-Fritch Eagles and West Texas Comanches enjoy another week in THSCA Coaches Top 10 Poll

Solid play by both the Sanford-Fritch Eagles (4-1) and the West Texas Comanches (4-1) this season kept both teams in the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) coaches poll. While both teams were idle last weekend, the Eagles held steady at No. 7 while the Comanches moved up to No. 8 in the Week 6 coaches poll.

Both teams open district play Friday night. Kick off for both games is 7:00 p.m. The Eagles host Boys Ranch, and the Comanches travel to Panhandle to face the No. 9 Panthers.