Rivalry match-up tonight between West Texas Comanches and Sanford-Fritch Eagles has THSCA poll positioning on the line

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 10 poll has the West Texas Comanches (6-3) holding steady at No. 8 after a 29-22 conference road loss last Friday against No. 1 Stratford. The Comanches battled back to tie the game 22-22 in the third quarter after three punting game miscues earlier in the game. Stratford scored the game-winning touchdown with 3:17 to play. Comanche quarterback Jaelin Conyers posted another excellent performance rushing for 148 yards and a pair of TD tosses in the loss.

The Sanford-Fritch Eagles (5-4) dropped out of the THSCA Top 10 Poll after a 28-12 home loss to No. 7 Panhandle. The Panhandle Panthers scored all their points in the first half. The stout Panther defense forced four Eagles turnovers in the victory.

Both teams square off in a rivalry match tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Stinnett.