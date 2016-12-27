Ring in the New Year at the Don Harrington Discovery Center Dec. 31

The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) in Amarillo is hosting a family-friendly New Year's Eve party Saturday, December 31. Festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 1:00 p.m.. The indoor event includes a variety of activities including science demos, crafts, New Year's party makers, refreshments and much, much more. Be sure not to miss the noon balloon drop featuring prizes too!

Tickets are available online by visiting www.dhdc.org or at the door on December 31. The DHDC is located at 1200 Streit Dr. For more information, please contact the DHDC at (806) 355-9547.