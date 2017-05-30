Retail expert presentation set for May 31 at Borger EDC

Aaron Farmer, a retail and marketing expert with The Retail Coach LLC., will present a class Wednesday, May 31 at the Borger Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) office. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free to all who are interested in Borger's retail market. Existing retail business leaders and owners will benefit greatly from Farmer's presentation.

Farmer will share what retailer's look for as they make site decisions. He'll discuss strategies to maximize retail potential, current opportunities and other insights. Don't miss this unique opportunity to grow your business and better server customers.

The BEDC is located at 1111 Penn Ave. For more information on the class, please call the BEDC office during normal business hours at (806) 521-0027.