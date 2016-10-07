Relay For Life two day mega garage sale Friday & Saturday in Fritch

The Pilgrim Relay For Life team of Hutchinson County is holding a huge two-day garage sale fundraiser Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 in Fritch. The mega garage sale starts at 9:00 a.m. and continues to 5:00 p.m. both days. The event will be held in the old Champs School building in Fritch located at 308 N. Ridgeland Ave. Items and merchandise for sale include furniture, colthing, household goods, decorator items, holiday decorations, dishes and much, much more. All proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society.