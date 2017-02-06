Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 65 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her sapphire jubilee in Monday, marking 65 years on the British throne. She is the world's oldest reigning monarch as well as Britain's longest-lived. In 2015, she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to become the longest-reigning British monarch.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926. Her father, Prince Albert, Duke of York later became King George VI after his brother Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry divorced socialite Wallis Simpson. Elizabeth married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952 with the death of her father. Her formal coronation was June 2, 1953.