Public invited to Hutchinson County Memorial Day ceremonies at area cemeteries May 29

The public is invited to attended Memorial Day ceremonies at Hutchinson County cemeteries honoring veterans on Monday, May 29. The 2017 Volunteer Committee Honoring Veterans will place crosses and flags on the graves of veterans during ceremonies at Westlawn Memorial Park, Highland Park Cemetery, Stinnett Cemetery and Lieb Cemetery. Committee volunteers from the Elks, VFW, area Boy Scout Troops and citizens are asking for the public to attend any service and participate in the placement of crosses and flags. Interested citizens can contact Clayton Norton at (806) 231-7499.

The Westlawn Memorial Park service is set for 9:00 a.m. Westlawn Memorial Park is located at 8745 Hwy. 136 (between Borger and Fritch). The Highland Park Cemetery service starts at 10:00 a.m. Highland Park Cemetery is located at 931 Sterling in Borger. The Stinnett Cemetery service starts at 11:00 a.m. The cemetery is located approximately a half-mile west of Stinnett on Hwy. 152. The Lieb Cemetery service begins at noon. Directions to the cemetery are to turn north at the Hutchinson County Courthouse on SH 297-136 for 6 miles, then go 5 1/2 miles on SH 136, then right heading east for one mile and left heading north approximately 1 mile.