Public Health Partners for Latino HIV Awareness

The City of Amarillo’s Public Health department has partnered with Haven Health to bring awareness of the impact of HIV/AIDS to the Hispanic and Latino populations in Potter and Randall counties. As part of the partnership, the community is invited to attend a ‘80s themed Zumbathon and resource fair on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex North Exhibit Hall.

There will be several resource booths along with free and confidential HIV and syphilis testing. For more information contact Marcus Nerios at (806) 378-6345 or Pam Flores at (806) 242-15460.