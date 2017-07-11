Public Health Fair set for July 14 in Amarillo

The public is invited to attend a health and resource fair Friday, July 14 in Amarillo. The health and resource fair begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues to 2:00 p.m. at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center located at 200 S. Tyler. The City of Amarillo's Public Health department, Guyon Sanders Resource Center, Amarillo Housing First, Haven Health and 2-1-1 Texas have partnered together to help bring community resources to a central location.

The goal is to provide those in need with health screening and information about resources available in the community. Many different services and information, including various immunizations from the Public Health department will be offered. Organizers will provide free hot dogs too.

For more information, please call Pam Flores at (806) 242-1560.