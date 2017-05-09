President Trump fires FBI Director Comey

FBI Director James Comey has been dismissed by the president, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer. The Attorney General and deputy Attorney General recommended the action Spicer told reporters in the White House briefing room. The dismissal was effective immediately Spicer relayed.

The action comes on the heels of the FBI notifying Congress that Comey misstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton email investigation during Congressional testimony last week. The FBI notification was sent by letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Comey testified "hundreds and thousands" of emails were involved during his testimony. But only a "small number" of emails were involved according to FBI Assistant Director Gregory Brower.

During the hearing last week, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall. The FBI letter, authored by Brower, refutes Comey's testimony on many key points.

Comey's decision-making during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign has come under intense criticism from Democrats.