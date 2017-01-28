Premium/Sale Auction highlights Saturday events at Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show

The Premium/Sale Auction highlights today's events at the annual Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show. Camp Creek BBQ will cater the Buyer's Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Premium/Sale Auction begins at 2:00 p.m.

Your local FFA and 4-H invites individuals and businesses to come and participate in their auction for the kids. If you would like to become a buyer, please come to the Borger Aluminum Dome prior to 2:00 p.m. to sign-up for a buyer number. The Borger Aluminum Dome is located at 1113 Bulldog Blvd.

For questions about the auction, please contact Allison Snider at (806) 274-1928.