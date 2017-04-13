Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD to hold school bond vote May 6

The Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips (PSP) Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) has set their school bond election date for Saturday, May 6. Early voting will be conducted Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28 and Monday and Tuesday, May 1 & 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the West Texas High School Commons located at 600 Stewart St. in Stinnett.

The final day to vote is Saturday, May 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Two polling sites will be open May 6. For voters in Precincts 31 and 41 within the PSP CISD, the polling site is the West Texas High School Commons located at 600 Stewart St. For voters in Precinct 33 within the PSP CISD, the polling site is Riverview Baptist Church located at 500 Old Stinnett Hwy. in Borger.

Applications for mail ballot are available until Tuesday, April 25 by contacting the Early Voting Clerk, Pamela Berry-Shaw. Ms. Berry-Shaw can be contacted by mail at Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD, PO Box 3440 Stinnett, Texas 79083 or by email at pam.berry@region16.net.