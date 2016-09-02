Play it safe on the water over Labor Day weekend

Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) reminds boaters to be safe over the final summer holiday. In the first eight months of 2016, 88 people died on Texas rivers and lakes due to drowning, trauma and other causes. Many such tragedies can be avoided.

TPWD reminds boaters, anglers and swimmers that water and alcohol are a deadly combination. Nearly one in four boating accident-related fatalities involved alcohol. So far in 2016, Texas game wardens have arrested 143 people statewide for BWI. When you're on the water, always wear a life jacket. Children younger than 13 are required to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket. Designate a responsible observer to keep an eye on anyone in the water. This year, nine drownings were children under the age of 18. Lastly, be boat safe and boat smart. Check the weather before launching, and know the lake. Always use the safety ignition kill switch, and keep safety equipment on-board. Taking a boater education course is always a best practice.

For more information about boating and water safety, visit http://tpwd.gov/fishboat/boat/safety/.