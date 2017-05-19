Pilgrim Relay For Life team to hold mega garage sale May 19 & 20

Do you love garage sales? Then this enormous sale is for you! The Pilgrim Relay for Life Team is holding another mega garage sale Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. The sale includes a big variety of merchandise from furniture, clothing, household goods, decorator items, books, collectibles, paintings, pictures and holiday decorations to dishes, electronics and much, much more. The garage sale will be held in the old Champs School Building located at 308 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Fritch.

All proceeds raised will benefit the American Cancer Society via Relay For Life of Hutchinson County. Come out and find a hidden treasure perfect for you or a loved one.