Phillips 66 Gas Leak

April 25, 2018 – 9:45AM

City of Borger, Texas - The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is working with Phillips 66 to closely monitor an upset at the plant. Ongoing air monitoring is ensuring that there is no cause for concern to public. Winds are currently out of Northwest at 16 miles per hour.

People in the downwind area may notice a pungent or irritating smell. The smell alone is not a cause for concern. If anything rises to a level to become an issue to the public, we will post updates. During these types of incidents it is not uncommon for rumors and speculation to begin. This will be the official source for information regarding this situation. Please monitor our page for any updates.

Because of the monitoring teams, we politely ask that people not call 911, dispatch or OEM to report odors.