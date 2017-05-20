Panhandle Youth Choir presents Spring Sing Salute concert Sunday, May 21

The Texas Panhandle Youth Choir will perform their first spring concert Sunday, May 21 in Borger. The concert titled Spring Sing Salute will honor our military and first responders. The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. at Borger's First Baptist Church located at 100 S. Hedgecoke St.

The concert is presented by Frank Phillips College. The choir consists of students aged 6 to 20 from small towns such as Fritch, Sanford, Stinnett and White Deer. The performance is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.