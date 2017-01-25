Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association town hall meeting Jan. 26

The Borger Chamber of Commerce and Borger Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will host an informational meeting for the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association (PPROA) on Thursday, January 26. The meeting will be held in the Frank Phillips College Access and Innovation Building located at 901 Opal St. The public is invited to attend the meeting which starts at 9:00 a.m.

PPROA organizers are holding town hall meetings in each county of the Texas Panhandle to discuss issues facing the industry and how it impacts local communities. For more information, please contact the Borger Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours at (806) 274-2211.