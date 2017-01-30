Pampa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1657 seeking nominees for Hall of Honor

The Pampa Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1657 is seeking nominees for induction into the Hall of Honor. The project started in 1990 to recognize and honor outstanding Panhandle veterans who distinguished themselves in the service of our country. Past inductees have hailed from Pampa, Canyon, Claude, Miami and other area towns.

To nominate a deserving individual, a short narrative on their life, service, awards, citations and any related newspaper clippings retaining to the nominee is required. The narrative should include any contributions to his or her community following their service. All nominations should be sent to the Panhandle Veterans Hall of Honor c/o John L. Tripplehorn, Freedom Museum USA, 600 N. Hobart, Pampa, TX 79065. Nomination will be accepted through June 1.

To be eligible, the nominee needs to meet one of the following criteria; born in the 26 county area of the Texas Panhandle, raised in the Panhandle, inducted into service while living in the Panhandle, served at the Pampa Army Air Field during WWII, stationed in the Panhandle during their service, moved to the Panhandle after discharge or served in the Merchant Marine, Coast Guard or civilians who fought alongside our military. The outstanding veteran will be recognized during the Pampa VFW Post 1657 Banquet set for Aug. 15 in Pampa.