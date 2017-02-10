Organizers for HOPE Gala 2017 set event date for Saturday, September 30

Organizers for the 2017 HOPE Gala announced the date for this year's event will be Saturday, September 30. 2017 will mark the 30th anniversary for the annual Hutchinson County event. The annual extravaganza is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's research efforts and supports a wide variety of area patient services.

Mathew Turner announced the 2017 date during Thursday evening's kick-off party at the Borger Country Club. Turner is the 2017 event chairman. The event features good food, live entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, and much more.

Tickets go on sale later this summer. Local volunteers, businesses and community members are working hard to make the 2017 Gala the best one yet. Over the coming months more information and announcements will be coming.