Organizers announce Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant application locations

The annual Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant is set for Saturday, March 4, 2017. The pageant's primary sponsor, the Borger Lions Club, announced pageant entry applications are available at Sanford-Fritch High School, West Texas High School and at all Borger public schools. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Frank Phillips College Auditorium in Borger.

Contestant categories are Little Miss ages 4 through 2nd grade. The Junior Miss category is 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Young Miss are grades 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Miss Tri City are grades 9 through 12. This year's theme will be "Flower Power & Tie Dye."

To register or for more information, please contact Yadi Rodriguez at (806) 886-1238.