Organizers for 12th annual Texas Panhandle Vets Appreciation Banquet announce keynote speaker

Organizers for the 12th annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet announced the event's keynote speaker. U.S. Air Force Captain (Ret.) Joni Marquez will be this year's headline speaker. Marquez is an award-winning U.S. Air force Captain. She left the military as a decorated veteran and is an expert in military intelligence, security, foreign affairs, unconventional warfare, anti-terrorism and counter-terrorism. She continues her fight for freedom stateside, and advocates for the warriors who have both seen and unseen wounds from war, including contributions to the Boot Campaign as a Veteran Ambassador.

The 12th annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet will be Saturday, November 11. The Borger Elks Lodge, located at 200 Opal St., will host the banquet. The event is free and all veterans, spouses and their guests are invited to attend. Social hour begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. Dinner service begins at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Clayton Norton at (806) 231-7499.