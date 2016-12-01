OPEC agrees to first oil production cuts in 8 years

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) confounded its doubters and sent crude oil prices soaring after member states agreed to its first production cuts in eight years. According to Bloomberg News, the deal is designed to drain record global oil inventories. The production cuts extended to countries outside OPEC including Russia.

The impact on markets was immediate. Benchmark oil prices jumped nearly 10 percent as well as the share prices of energy companies. Market watchers will closely watch to see if member countries stick to the agreement, something they haven't always done in the past.

The group will meet again on May 25 next year to review whether to extend the cuts by another six months, Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed Al Sada told reporters in Vienna.