Oil industrialist Frank Phillips was born 143 years ago today

Frank Phillips, the founder of Phillips Petroleum was born 143 years ago today in Scotia, NE. Phillips and his younger brother L.E. Phillips organized Anchor Oil & Gas Company in Bartlesville, OK in 1905. They were successful wildcatters who latter incorporated Phillips Petroleum Company on June 13, 1917.

Once the U.S. became involved in World War I, the price of oil skyrocketed. Phillips Petroleum became a fully integrated oil company that included oil and gas production, crude oil pipelines and refineries, and the marketing of petroleum products. In 1927, he opened up the company's first petroleum refinery in Borger, TX. He lead the company until his retirement in 1949. He died in 1948 while on vacation in Atlantic City, NJ.