NORAD's Santa Tracker reports Santa Claus delivered more than 7 billion Christmas presents this year

NORAD's Santa Tracker reported reported 7,281,469,471 successful gift deliveries by Kris Kringle this year. NORAD has been tracking Santa and his sleigh for more than 60 years. The Borger News-Herald interviewed Jolly Old Saint Nick last week carrying the interview in the Wednesday, December 21 edition. The News-Herald also posted the official 2016 Santa Tracker on our website at www.borgernewsherald.com. CVS Health, located at 230 N. Cedar St. was our official 2016 Santa Tracker sponsor. Thanks CVS, and happy holidays!