NFL suspends Cowboys Randy Gregory for third time

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Randy Gregory thru the playoffs and into the 2017 season. The Cowboys defensive end was suspended Thursday for violating the NFL's Substance Abuse Policy. Gregory had previously served a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his first substance abuse violation followed by an additional 10-game suspension for a second violation. He also failed the drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory with the 60th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The earliest he can apply for reinstatement is November 6, 2017. Gregory appeared in just two games this season recording eight tackles and his first career sack.