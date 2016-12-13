NFL announces 2017 London games

The NFL announced four games will be played in London next season. It's the first time four games will be played in the United Kingdom capital. The London schedule will feature consecutive games in Weeks 3 and 4 at Wembley Stadium and Weeks 7 and 8 at Twickenham Stadium.

The Wembley Stadium games will feature the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins. The Twickenham Stadium games will feature the Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams. Final dates and times will be set next spring when the full 2017 NFL schedule is released.

At the conclusion of the 2017 season, 26 teams will have played in London since the inception of the London Games Series in 2007.