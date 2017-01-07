New West Texas A&M University president sets tentative dates to visit Hutchinson Co. high schools

West Texas A&M University has released tentative dates for the school's new president to visit Hutchinson County high schools. President Walter V. Wendler, who was appointed WT's president in September, will visit Borger High School Thursday, March 30. Dr. Wendler is scheduled to visit West Texas and Sanford-Fritch High Schools on Monday, April 30.

The visits are part of Dr. Wendler's five-month, 60 town Texas panhandle tour. He said the tour will focus on "relationship building" and provide insight for planning efforts. The tour comes as the university begins work on its next long-range strategic plan set to be completed in the fall of 2017. The tour visits are open to the public and include a presentation from the president followed by a question and answer session.