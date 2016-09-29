National survey ranks Texas No. 43 in recent most beer-loving states poll

A recent survey of adults over 21 found beer is America's top social drink of choice. The same survey discovered domestic beer was preferred over imports by a 2-to-1 margin. Massachusetts topped the list of most beer-loving states at 51 percent. Texas finished near the bottom at No. 43 or 30 percent. The second most popular drink was the Margarita at 17 percent. The survey was conducted by Learndipity Data Insights.