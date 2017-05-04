National Day of Prayer event set for noon in Huber Park

Local religious leaders invited the public to celebrate the 66th National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4 at the Veteran's Memorial in Huber Park. The event begins at noon. This year's theme is 'For Your Great Name's Sake.' Local individuals will offer prayer, and special music will be provided by the Texas Panhandle Youth Choir. Hot-dogs and soft drinks will be provided following the service by the Borger Lions Club and United Supermarket.

For more information, please visit the National Day of Prayer website at http://nationaldayofprayer.org/.