Multiple Fires Near Fritch Reported

Multiple fires have been reported around the Fritch area. One fire has been actively reported between Fritch and Amarillo, on Highway 136. Evacuations were called for in the Double Diamond residential area, as well as any residents living in the Arrowhead area.

Emergency responders are working diligently to contain the fire, but Highway 136 at FM 1342 has been shut down at this time. Another fire has been reported in the Fritch Fortress area. Borger News-Herald will share more information as it becomes available.