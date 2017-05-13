Mother's Day Coloring Contest featured in weekend and Tuesday editions of the News-Herald

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual Mother's Day Coloring Contest. The Sunday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 16 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The contest is sponsored by the Texas Press Association.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Friday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 gift card. For more information call (806) 273-5611. Winners will be announced in the BNH. Good luck to all our youngsters who participate!