Morley Movie Review - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was one of the best yet for me, well, beside Rogue One, which made me want to give the series another try altogether. My favorite part of Star Wars is the Jedi and the whole idea of the force - the wisdom, the simplicity, the power within peace - Yoda, specifically is like the perfect embodiment, and The Last Jedi more than supplied. The Last Jedi greatly benefits from his cameo, which is turns the end back around to the beginning with his revelation of the force to Skywalker at one of his points of greatest conflict. “Time it is - for you to look past a stack of old books.” What Skywalker thought was the end of the order, because of it’s history and failures was the best time for Yoda to reveal that the force is greater than knowledge. “That library contained nothing that does not already exist. Skywalker - still looking to the horizon right past the need in front of your nose,” he says with a thwap in the face, “Pass on what you have lived: strength, mastery, but weakness, folly, failure - yes, failure most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is.” You never really know what’s fully bad, fully good or what might turn in any given moment with someone’s weakness or trauma, but that pendulum of balance has made this one of the most interesting series of all time. It’s as the Supreme Leader Snoke said, “The dark rises and the light to meet it.” Other insights into light and dark were interesting as well, like when Snoke also said “Weakness properly manipulated can be a sharp tool.”

Misunderstanding was a great theme in this film - Skywalker’s late misunderstanding and subsequent failure with Kylo Ren and the Jedi, Rey’s misunderstanding of the force, Vice Admiral’s Holdo’s misunderstanding of Poe and vice versa, Rose’s misinterpretation of what Fin was doing and his own misunderstanding of what the proper plan of action should be in the final show down with Kylo Ren and the last Jedi. Sometimes what seems right from training, is not wise in the moment; while someone’s intentions may not be clear until after conflict. The greatest misunderstanding through the entire series could be summed up brilliantly in the exchange between Rose and Finn after she diverts him from death after he asks her why: “I saved you, dummy. That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, but saving what we love.” The whole film was filled with timely jewels like these per usual. The Last Jedi was also full of some pretty brilliant special effects, like the many strategically important explosions and interactions in the midst of them, including a pretty key Leia moment in space. The surface level talk juxtaposed with the deeper interactions were a great continuation of the Star Wars trope. It’s dependable in that way to always use what is currently available in technology to the max, while savoring the one-liners that will make you think for the rest of your life.

Ultimately, this film was worthwhile to see. Per usual, it gives hope and renewed the sense of legacy and continuation of the series, that in every end, there is a new beginning. It was fun to take in the action and generic one-liners alongside some great fight scenes and some of the best explanations of the force of any of the films in the series.