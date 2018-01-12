Morley Movie Review: Paddington 2

4.5 out of 5 paws

If you liked the original Paddington movie, you will absolutely love Paddington 2. All the cute sweetness of Paddington’s precious personality continues to shine in this movie. You just can’t watch Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) and not fall in love with this bear. He has an inclusive personality, loving and trusting everyone he meets, but that does cause a problem when he shares his desire to purchase a special gift for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday.

The movie begins with a lot of motion and color that will draw even the most distracted people into the movie. All the motion and passing scenes displayed across the curved screen in the grand auditorium makes you feel as if you are part of the scene. Paddington tries to earn money in a couple of different ways and his innocent antics make for some pretty funny situations. Through some unfortunate situations, Paddington ends up in jail. Even in jail, his loving attitude is infectious and everyone around him begins to work together and he makes a good friend in Knuckles, the prison cook.

Paddington’s persistent willingness to give a helping hand and openly love his neighbors is ultimately his saving grace. By the end of the movie, even the villain has a change of heart and begins to work with those around him.

I recommend this light-hearted, feel-good movie to children of all ages, and they should even take their kids with them.