Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant entry deadline is Feb. 24

The organizers for the upcoming Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant have set Friday, February 24 as the final deadline for contestant entries. The scholarship pageant is sponsored annually by the Borger Lions Club. The pageant is set for Saturday, March 4 at the Frank Phillips College Fine Arts Auditorium in Borger.

Contestant categories are Little Miss ages 4 through 2nd grade, Junior Miss category is 3rd, 4th and 5th grades, Young Miss grades 6th, 7th and 8th grades and Miss Tri City grades 9 through 12. Pageant entry applications are available at the Sanford-Fritch High School, West Texas High School and all Borger public schools. This year's theme will be "Flower Power & Tie Dye."

To register or for more information, please contact Yadi Rodriguez at (806) 886-1238.